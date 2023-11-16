System Engineer
2023-11-16
We are looking for an enthusiastic System Engineer for one of our clients in Gothenburg! You will be a Goismo employee and this will be your first assignment of many.
Goismo is specialized in many competencies in automotive and telecom domain. As an employee with us, you get a lot of opportunities to grow professionally and at the same time, you will get a competitive salary, health benefits, and insurance.
Working with Goismo will be more than just a job, we all work as a close-knit team and take care of our employees. We have planned for several activities for the year which include lunch meets and other fun activities where you can increase your social network and share the knowledge at the same time.
Qualifications
Bachelor's / Master's degree in electronics, software, computer engineering (or similar) with
5+ years of experience in Application SW Development
Experience from working in distributed automotive electrical and electronic systems
Experience of agile methods such as SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFe framework
Knowledge in System and software engineering, including robust and reliable system/software design principles
CANoe, CANalyzer, Davinci Dev/Conf
Unit testing as well as system/integration testing
Overall understanding of the EE system of a vehicle
Knowledge of Automotive communication protocols and communication technologies, such as CAN, LIN, Ethernet.
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Roles and Responsibilities:
• MSc/BSc within electronics, mechatronics, software or similar.
• More than 6 years of experience from system design work.
• Experience from working with functional safety and knowledge in Cyber security
• Experience from different tools and protocols e.g., Ethernet, TCP/IP, CAN.
• Experience in requirement handling tools.
• Experience from AD&ADAS are preferred.
Good communication skills in English (speech and writing)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16
