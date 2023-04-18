System Engineer
2023-04-18
Job description
Is this something you really would like to do?
Join a company that is an industry leader in what they do?
Change the future of aviation by supporting airports to handle more aircrafts, safely and efficiently?
Work in an international environment, close to colleagues and customers all around the world?
Work with interesting and new technology on a daily basis?
If yes, please continue reading!
At ADB SAFEGATE we want to bring success to our customers which will give you an amazing opportunity to work with people around the world to deliver great technology experience to our customers. Reporting to the System Engineering Manager of our Gate Business, the Systems Engineer will be focused on the delivery of Gate solutions into customer environments. This role involves international travel as our solutions are used at hundreds of airports across the globe, including the top 10 busiest airports.
The ideal candidate is a self-driven and problem-solving System Engineer who bring success to the team and customer by leveraging your experience in JavaScript and knowledge of High-availability systems. Together in a team of System Engineers, you'll support the Project Engineer in technical deliveries of customer projects.
You will make an impact by...
Deliver training for customers on the GATE Solution.
Support the dedicated Service Team in cut over post go live.
Configuration, testing and commissioning of the SW products towards the customer requirements
Document the implementation and design of solutions.
Support best practice processes: ITIL knowledge, DevOps environments a plus.
Targeting in quality, in time and in budget execution.
Follow the DevOps principles, interfacing with internal and external stakeholders.
Providing key input to the agile development processes and product design.
Responsibilities
How will we inspire you..
To work in the aviation industry can be new for the many but that is also what makes it interesting! Airports operates very differently, and we give you the opportunity to take a closer look at some of the biggest airport in the world, how it works and the technology behind it.
Beside working with new technology in an interesting industry, we are international "for real". You will meet and greet with colleagues and customers all around the world and explore different cultures. You will also get the best of two worlds - you will work in a global cooperation and at the same time in a team of 50 people, focusing on the same thing - our GATE products.
We of course offer an attractive salary packet and want to see our people develop and grow together with the organization.
Do you want to hear more or interested to join the journey? Check-in now! ??
Qualifications
The talent we want to inspire has..
A Bachelor's degree or equivalent in IT or Computer Science related subject
Advanced Linux/Windows server system administration
Basic network knowledge
Experience in JavaScript
Understanding of High-availability systems
Great English proficiency (additional language is an asset)
Ability to pass a Criminal Records Check for an airport airside pass.
This would be a plus but not a must..
DB administration
Virtualization
Experience with system integration into existing external systems
Experience with Identity Access Management systems (e.g. Keycloak)
Experience of international working
Experience in Software development
Experience in Python
Experience in PostgreSQL
Experience in Powershell/BASH
Certification Management
About the company
At ADB SAFEGATE, our diverse team, spanning 45+ nationalities across 37 offices, shares one purpose: helping airports achieve new levels of safety, sustainability and efficiency in airside operations. If you are people-centric, and a team player who's driven and passionate about developing and delivering products, solutions and projects that improve apron operations and make air travel safer and better, come join our crew. Ersättning
