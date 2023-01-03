System Engineer
2023-01-03
About Graniten
Graniten is a global provider of machine solutions to the pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare automation sector.
We have built turn-key solutions since 1992 and today we offer products ranging all the way from custom innovations to full-scale production equipment.
Graniten has several of the biggest global pharmaceutical companies and healthcare suppliers as customers and our core purpose is to empower and help them with their production and workflow to continuously improve patient care and security.
At Graniten we strive to build long lasting professional partnerships with both customers and suppliers. We have a passion for teamwork and working together cross-functional. Innovation has always been a part of our spine and we believe that taking ownership and continuously developing our business is essential in this fast-paced environment.
System Engineer - are you a technical leader with a passion for product development?
Latest technology know-how
At Graniten we are in the forefront of automation technology development where we drive and deliver future solutions for our customers. We work with suppliers that can supply us with the latest innovations within PLC, robotics and HMI programming. Our system engineers are the know-how when it comes to being up to date with current standards and upcoming technologies and trends. They also have a leading position when it comes to product development and in making sure that all requirements are fulfilled in our projects.
A role with many interactions
As a system engineer you work closely with the other team members within the Engineering function to make sure that the quality is according to customer expectations and Graniten best practice. You lead and execute the work in different development project teams and you are the technical expert when it comes to supporting the sales team in client dialogues and the quotation process. We have an international customer base so you will work with international customers and closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners and suppliers.
On a day-to-day basis
Our system engineers understand and interpret requirements from customers, coordinate project requirements and establishing project scope with project team. They make risk analysis, system performance calculations, secures that technical documentation is up to date etc.
To thrive in the role, we believe you need to have:
A passion for product development, you are creative in finding and defining customer solutions to complex challenges.
You enjoy taking on the technical leadership in a team and you have good communications skills - both written and verbally in English as well as Swedish.
You are a team player who embraces responsibility, takes ownership, and wants to be part of a winning team
Personal qualifications:
- Minimum Bachelor's degree in engineering, Master's degree preferred
- Minimum 10 Years' experience within product development
- Broad knowledge with automation and mechatronics technology
- Broad experience of several of these competences; PLC, robotics, HMI programming and, mechatronics on a system integration level
- Sensors, servo motors and pneumatics are common system solutions used in our products. It is therefore meritorious if you have experience in one or several of these technical areas
- Innovative demonstrated ability to work and lead with highly technical teams, manage multiple tasks and objectives. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Engineering, System Engineering Kontakt
Fredrik Gustavsson +46-730-891457
7311627