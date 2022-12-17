System Engineer
Do you have an eye for detail? Are you curious and open-minded, a team player, who views complex environments as an opportunity to simplify, then, you are at the right place!
Now we are looking for you who want to work as a system Engineer with us.
Perform System Engineering work in Automotive Sector.
Perform Base documentation and work for Embedded Solutions and Engineering, Design and build embedded systems, including embedded system firmware, Test and debug the systems.
Collaborate with customers to create systems based on their needs, Improve system efficiency and stability after development.
To be successful in this role, you need to:
Believe in our future products
Be a team player
Be action oriented
Be innovative
Be flexible
I.e. an enthusiastic person who thrives in an agile working culture with: o Abilities to deal with ambiguity as well as solving problems.
Capability to handle multiple tasks at the same time and always deliver on time.
Team player characteristics. Work is done in cooperation and coordination within the group.
Personal skills:
Have good communications skills
Have functional and technical skills
Be problem solving, action-orientated, creative and open minded
If you think that you are fit, please apply.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Hima@beyondtech.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-16
E-post: hima@beyondtech.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Tech AB
(org.nr 559325-3023), https://talentkonnect.se/ Jobbnummer
7268219