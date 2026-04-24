System Engineer - Machine Functions
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2026-04-24
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Växjö
, Borås
, Haninge
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Why join us (what you get)
In Braås, you work closely with both the code and the physical product. That means fast feedback, clear impact, and day-to-day where theory meets reality. This position is onsite in Braås, about 25 minutes from Växjö, at the world's largest Articulated Hauler factory, where the concept was invented 60 years ago. All business functions are co-located on site with around 1,000 employees, and our test tracks and development grounds are just outside the door.
You will join a down-to-earth, highly skilled team where we support each other, test early, and solve problems together. Leadership is close and transparent, focused on helping you succeed through clear goals, freedom with responsibility, and room to grow, whether you are early in your journey or a more senior engineer.
Braås and the Växjö area offer genuine quality of life: short commutes, nature close by, and a solid base for family and leisure, while you work in a truly global engineering context. At Volvo, you get stability, a long-term perspective, and the opportunity to build technology that stands up in the real world.
Qualifications
• Engineering degree in a relevant area
• Familiar with systems engineering, functional requirements, and embedded software
• Experience working in agile teams
• Good verbal and written communication skills in English
• Demonstrated drive and accountability
• Willing to relocate to the Växjö area and work onsite daily
Nice to have
• Vehicle or machinery system and function development experience
• Experience with MBSE and SysML
• Experience within systems and software architecture
• Experience in Functional Safety or Product Cybersecurity
• Swedish communication skills
Are we a perfect match?
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will have big impact on to what extent Volvo will be successful in the on-going technology shift, both in terms of the functionality of the machines and how we develop these machines. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental opportunities both professionally and personally.
Location: Braås, Sweden (onsite)
Do you want to play an important role in developing machine functionality and performance for Volvo's market-leading Articulated Haulers?
Welcome with your application! Last day to apply: May 10.
For further information, please contact:
Kristian Crona, Manager Large/Heavy Hauler Platform, +46 70 089 76 11
Tina Huldt, People and Culture Partner, +46 790 608443
Union Representatives:
Dennis Andersson, Akademikerna, +46 790 608063
Thomas Andersson, Unionen, +46 700 897659
Jimmy Lönnetun, Ledarna +46 700 897 634
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Carl Lihnells väg 2 (visa karta
)
363 41 BRAÅS Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9873974