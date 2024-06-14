System Engineer - Electrical Installation
2024-06-14
About the position
Together with your colleagues, you will be responsible for producing parts of the electricity-related customer documentation. You will act as support for both the assembly and Site and the work also includes some contact with subcontractors, purchasing and the sales organization. Together, we operate in different interfaces where we are expected to be active and open to change and development.
This position is a full-time consultant assignment running from August 19, 2024 until December 31, 2024 with chances to extension.
About the team
You will be part of a team consisting of about 20 employees. We are a wonderful group that cherishes community and good cooperation. Even though you 're new, you 're never alone! We focus on diversity and welcome dissidents to constantly further develop our way of working.
About you
You possess strong communication skills and value collaboration with others. You are motivated and take proactive responsibility for planning your time and tasks. You are capable of working independently in an efficient manner. You are eager to develop both yourself and others to achieve the company 's goals. Additionally, you enjoy working in a team and appreciate having a wide network of connections.
Qualifications
• You either have a relevant university education or are an experienced high school engineer with several years of experience in the field.
• You are innovative and inspiring with an interest in technology.
• Your experience with COMOS/SAP will come in handy.
• Practical knowledge of electrical engineering is really good (if you have worked as an electrician for example).
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability.
About the application
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Kindly use the application form on our website to submit your application. The recruitment process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so we encourage you to apply today!
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please con tact the responsible recruiter, Beatrice Arvidsson, via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
