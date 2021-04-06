System EDS engineer - Torque Engineering AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Ale

System EDS engineer - Torque Engineering AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Ale

Torque Engineering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ale
2021-04-06

We are now looking for a hungry and professional system EDS person.You shall provide customer support on advanced System development, quotes, prototypes, and new vehicle launches of Electrical distribution system architecture for OEM's.

General responsibilities
EEA team should lead design / development to provide OEM customers a world class design, cost and quality product. HIgh understanding of vehicle Architecture, toplogy and powersupply.Handle at least one tool to create electrical wiring diagram, for example Saber.You must be very famiiar with Features and Load Data Base, concept of fusing and relays. Excellent in communication and cooperation and understanding the importance of team player.Work with our customer teams, sales, and business lines to ensure business objectives are metSelf-driven technical cooperation with internal & external customer.Support of Technology Development & Benchmark for Wiring systems: Network and logic topology, EMC, Power distribution, Grounding, functional safety, automation in advanced customer projects and ADP.Exploit product differentiators that provides a competitive advantage (technology, cost, quality, services)Align technology development with customer needs and business goals.Responsible of implementation of ""lessons learned"" as well as result archiving in databases (BoD, BoP, ...) and other media to ensure worldwide expert access.Participation and influence of standard committees based on the EEA requirements. - Education Background: Bachelor's DegreeCandidate must be able to work on site in Sweden and preferrably be located today in Europe.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06