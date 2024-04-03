System Development And Validation Engineers In Electromobility / Adas
2024-04-03
WHO ARE WE?
EGEMS AB is founded in 2020 and a young company with full of energy with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and support locations aiming to be established in Istanbul and Izmir, Turkey.
The focus is on providing consultancy and employment solutions with result oriented mindset in interim management, project & program management, production & quality management, system engineering, hardware, software development while understanding time, cost and quality balance within automotive, heavy vehicle, telecom, energy and multiple various industry areas.
JOB DESCRIPTION
We are now looking for different skillsets such as Technical Project Leader / System & Validation (Test) Engineers in ADAS / Active Safety and Electromobility.
In addition, we are interested in SW, Production, Quality engineers as well as per customer needs and always interested in receiving your application within ADAS, Active Safety and Electromobility.
Past experiences in ISO26262 functional safety is a merit
• System Engineer / System Validation (test) Engineer: Requirement clarification and management, know-how working with requirement management tools such as Polarion, Doors, understanding industrialization and homologation processes, system architecture design, understanding design for manufacturing, quality and production experience, test, validation planning & execution, proven history in similar roles. Experience within electromobility (e-mobility), power electronics, Autonomous driving (ADAS), active safety, infotainment, test, validation, quality and production are merits.
• Technical Project Manager: Proven history with leadership skills, understanding team development, project management professional, result and solution oriented, role model for the team members. Experience within electromobility (e-mobility), power electronics, Autonomous driving (ADAS), active safety, infotainment, test, validation, quality and production are merits.
• 5-10 years of experience
• Self-driven, outgoing, result oriented
Please submit your CV together with your application to career@egems.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03
