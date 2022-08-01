System Developer (.NET) to AB Lindex

AB Lindex / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg

2022-08-01



Are you an experienced System Developer and want to be part of shaping the future of fashion tech? We are looking for new colleagues to join our tech community at Lindex and who want to be a part of our transformation in becoming a global, digital-first fashion company.Is this you?We believe you have a few years of development experience as well as a solid understanding of system architecture and .NET (C#). Also, it is valuable if you have knowledge of integrating older system with modern technology. You are all about learning new things and communicating in English comes natural for you.If you are a person with a flexible and curious mindset who takes great responsibility in your daily work, then we believe that you are the one we are looking for to our Design and Plan team! You have a strong interest in retail processes, technical solutions and enjoy working together with your co-workers in your daily work. Here at Lindex we are all about having an impact together and we believe that your mindset, your drive and being a strong team-player is key.A few years of experience of the following is required:NET Development (C#)SQL and relational databases (preferable MS SQL Server)Experience of the following is highly valued:System architectureAzure/Azure DevOpsKubernetesMicroservicesLinuxApplication configurationRetail processesYour role in our team.You are part of Lindex's tech community working in independent teams with competent colleagues who work together in an agile, cross functional way and deliver value for Lindex every day. Together with the team you work to get the most out of our new PLM system and the other Design and Plan systems. Since we believe in flexibility, we are offering a hybrid work set-up meaning your primary work location is at our head office in the heart of Gothenburg with the option to work remote when possible.We do almost everything in-house and you work in close collaboration with colleagues all over Lindex in delivering solutions that strengthen our business and the digital experience. With your competence as system developer, you make it possible. Working with the development of a smooth experience in every touchpoint - and anything that comes next.We are Lindex.Something many in our tech community express, is how much they value what you are a part of at Lindex. We are a growing fashion company that aims high and have a strong will to do good. Our higher purpose and values run through everything. And we truly believe in our ability to have an impact together and make a difference. For women, for kids and for the future.In case you are not that familiar with us yet, we can also tell you this: We are a fashion company from Sweden offering womenswear, lingerie and kidswear. The entire retail industry is changing and at Lindex, we are in the middle of an exciting transformation. A journey that is best described as going from a proud history to a promising future as a global, brand-led, sustainable and digital-first fashion company.Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email)#LI-HybridVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2022-08-01Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2022-08-21AB Lindex6850620