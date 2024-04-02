System Developer for Sustainability (742935)
2024-04-02
About this opportunity!
We are now looking for an experienced system developer for sustainability area of work.
A system designer includes development activities such as requirement analysis, system architecture, system design, vendor product solution analysis, hardware design, integration analysis, simulations, and product documentation.
A system designer will build a large network and can choose to broaden or deepen their knowledge. Many grow to take on specific area responsibilities over time and become leaders for programs or technical domains.
From the line, we care about people. We consistently provide coaching, development plan, and opportunities to individuals for what you want to be.
What you will do
In this job, you will drive embodied carbon methodology, estimation, prediction, tool design and development, alignment, etc. with BNEW internal and external organizations/programs/teams.
Your deliverables are important since we are building up a foundation (baseline and tool) so that we are able to know where are we for our sustainability commitment.
You will bring
Ericsson product and portfolio domain knowledge
Sustainability/embodied carbon proven experience
Communication and presentation skills
Actively drive, and keep delivery and improvement
Ericsson values
Preferred requirements
Software tool design and development proven experience
Data analysis and reporting proven experience.
Be able to do hands-on coding, debugging, and review.
Motivated to drive and contribute to sustainability.
An open mindset and collaboration for a big picture
Contact Details:
Please reach out to your recruiter - Mirosaw Co at miroslaw.cos@ericsson.com
in case you need any clarification.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
