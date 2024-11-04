System Developer
Viedoc Technologies AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2024-11-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Viedoc Technologies AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are and what we do:At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
What you will do and why:
As a Software Developer, you will be part of an enthusiastic and close-knit team with other developers, product owners, and testers, whose ambition is to constantly develop the product and themselves. Together with your team, you will work with everything from product discovery to architecture-related issues. You will work agile and put information security and quality first.Our Tech Stack includes .NET, C#, JavaScript/React, Azure, Docker, and Serverless.
This means you will be responsible for:
Collaborating with developers, product owners, and testers to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Participating in all stages of development, from product discovery to deployment and maintenance.
Ensuring information security and quality are prioritized throughout the development process.
Contributing to system architecture decisions and addressing performance and scalability challenges.
Working in an agile team, participating in sprints, stand-ups, and continuous improvement processes.
Who are you?We believe that you are passionate about software development. You love sharing your knowledge and want to celebrate both the small and the groundbreaking product breakthroughs with us. We also want you to have:
Good knowledge of and experience in .NET/C#, JavaScript, and cloud technology
Relevant education within IT or equivalent work experience
Fluent in English, both speech and writing
Why you should work at Viedoc
Be a part of a company that is at the forefront of utilizing technology to make the world a better place by improving clinical trials
Ability to work flexible hours and hybrid remote
Clearly defined development plans that allow you to grow
The chance to work in the coolest office in Uppsala right by the central station
Interested?If you want to join our team, apply! Want to know more about why our product is important? Check out the video on this page Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Viedoc Technologies AB
(org.nr 556893-1116), https://www.viedoc.com/about-viedoc/ Arbetsplats
Viedoc Kontakt
Rolf Kusch rolf.kusch@viedoc.com Jobbnummer
8992078