We have a requirement for the position of System Developer with one of our client.
Location: Västerbotten Umeå
Requiremnts:
• Experience of at least 4 years with system development
• Development of Python for more than 3 years (includes Script, applications and web applications)
• Experience of Linux, GIT for at least 1 year
• Experience of developing Flask web applications in Python, Automation platforms (Stackstorm or similar), Programming against Mongo databases.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 7 months
Application Deadline: 31-05-2024
