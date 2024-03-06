System Developer

Lumera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-03-06


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Lumera AB i Stockholm

About the job

Business is booming at Lumera and we are now looking to strengthen our fantastic R&D department in Sweden with an additional few awesome system developers. To adhere to new challenges moving into the European market, we are on a journey from our current large scale agile organization towards a more dev-ops oriented way of working and getting dev closer to our customers. Does this sound like something you would find thrilling? Apply now!

What you'll be doing

• You'll be working in one of our agile teams, building and maintaining our market leading insurance product

• Learn, teach, and execute - together with your team

• Working with techniques such as Java, SQL, and learn new things as we go

• Deliver high quality, easily maintainable software

To really thrive in this role, you...

• have a university degree in IT or similar experience

• are a system developer with at least a few years' experience

• love an environment where you never stop learning new things

• have a solution oriented mindset

• get energy from working together with great people in a team

• see the importance of communication, openness and transparency

• feel that it is important to be able to feel proud of what you are delivering

• feel comfortable speaking and writing in English

What you'll be getting

• Amazing colleagues, the best in our field

• Tricky problems to solve every day

• An IT organization with customer business knowledge inhouse, just a few desks away

• Hybrid remote

• Benefits with extra focus on work, life, balance

• Centrally located offices in Stockholm and Umeå

Does this sound like you? Send us your application today!

Send us your CV or apply using your LinkedIn profile today, selection and interviews are carried out continuously. We have offices in Stockholm and Umeå - let us know which location suits you.

Reach out to Jenny Dennemark at jenny.dennemark@lumera.com if you have any questions about the position. We are looking forward to your application!

We are Lumera

Lumera is a software company that develops a business system for the Life and Pensions industry. We're the market leader in the Nordics and we're expanding into Europe.

Our team of about 350 people is growing as we add more talented, engaged and exceptional people to our centrally located offices in Stockholm, Umeå, Oslo, London, Utrecht and Hanoi.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Lumera AB (org.nr 556638-5968), https://www.lumera.com

Jobbnummer
8521711

Prenumerera på jobb från Lumera AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Lumera AB: