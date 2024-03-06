System Developer
About the job
Business is booming at Lumera and we are now looking to strengthen our fantastic R&D department in Sweden with an additional few awesome system developers. To adhere to new challenges moving into the European market, we are on a journey from our current large scale agile organization towards a more dev-ops oriented way of working and getting dev closer to our customers. Does this sound like something you would find thrilling? Apply now!
What you'll be doing
• You'll be working in one of our agile teams, building and maintaining our market leading insurance product
• Learn, teach, and execute - together with your team
• Working with techniques such as Java, SQL, and learn new things as we go
• Deliver high quality, easily maintainable software
To really thrive in this role, you...
• have a university degree in IT or similar experience
• are a system developer with at least a few years' experience
• love an environment where you never stop learning new things
• have a solution oriented mindset
• get energy from working together with great people in a team
• see the importance of communication, openness and transparency
• feel that it is important to be able to feel proud of what you are delivering
• feel comfortable speaking and writing in English
What you'll be getting
• Amazing colleagues, the best in our field
• Tricky problems to solve every day
• An IT organization with customer business knowledge inhouse, just a few desks away
• Hybrid remote
• Benefits with extra focus on work, life, balance
• Centrally located offices in Stockholm and Umeå
Does this sound like you? Send us your application today!
Send us your CV or apply using your LinkedIn profile today, selection and interviews are carried out continuously. We have offices in Stockholm and Umeå - let us know which location suits you.
Reach out to Jenny Dennemark at jenny.dennemark@lumera.com
if you have any questions about the position. We are looking forward to your application!
We are Lumera
Lumera is a software company that develops a business system for the Life and Pensions industry. We're the market leader in the Nordics and we're expanding into Europe.
