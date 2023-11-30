System Designer - Exterior Lighting Functions
2023-11-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We are now looking for a System Designer to strengthen our teams within Exterior Lighting Function Your task is to deliver best-in-class customer functions for our upcoming vehicles.
The Exterior Lighting Functions Group within Vehicle Tophat Solution and Exterior Systems ART, have the responsibility to develop/design the Exterior Lighting functions, systems and SW to provide the best customer user experience in our future vehicles. Together with the team you will develop and design the systems providing the desired customer functions we strive to offer our customers.
What you'll do
As System Designer, you will be responsible to develop a system fulfilling the agreed cross-functional solution. Your main role is to assure that our solutions comply with all agreed requirements. You will break down and distribute functional requirements to the execution environment, functional and non-functional realization in Car Weaver in cooperation within the team and with all relevant stakeholders.
You and your skills
We believe you have relevant background with university degree in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent. You have a minimum 5-year experience from System engineering or have gained a good electrical system knowledge from working with SW testing. Previous experience of SW development would give you additional advantage to excel in this position.
Desired and meritorious skills that are beneficial and would bring additional impact and contribution to our team are experiences with C++ programming, Simulation and Model-Based Design using MATLAB/ Simulink, Car Weaver, Elektra, Vehicle communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Flexray, Ethernet) and knowledge of automotive standards Functional Safety ISO26262 and Cyber security ISO21434.
We believe you are fluent in English and we would appreciate if you have a driving license "B".
Who are you?
You are a good team player, with ability to work individually with your own responsibilities and professionalism. At work, you are structured, organized and your colleagues can always count on you. You are a reliable individual, with motivation, creative mind-set and urge to develop the future products.
Contact
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact Hiring Manager, Mats Eriksson, mats.eriksson6@volvocars.com
. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact mark.chan@volvocars.com
Due to GDPR regulations, please formally apply and do not send your CV, via email as it will not be accepted.
