System Design Leader
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a key role in the early phases of product development, where system design decisions shape the next generation of hybrid engines and transmissions. In this assignment, you will work in a global automotive environment focused on propulsion technology, cleaner mobility, and complex cross-functional development. The role combines system design leadership with elements of system architecture, project leadership, calibration leadership, and task force leadership when needed.
You will collaborate closely across R&D, with subsystem owners, and at times with suppliers and customers. The work spans requirement management, concept evaluation, and system design specification at section level. Occasional travel may be part of the role. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy technical leadership in a complex development setting where your decisions have clear impact on future powertrain solutions.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and coordinate system design activities at section level during the early phases of product development.
You will drive requirement management and distribute attribute, functional, and cross-system requirements.
You will manage requirements for software functionality for both suppliers and internal teams together with the sub-system responsible.
You will plan, participate in, and coordinate concept evaluation activities in early phases.
You will contribute to system design specifications and support the definition of robust technical solutions.
You will lead cross-project collaboration and help secure a shared technology roadmap.
You will participate in discussions and negotiations with suppliers regarding requirements.
You will work across the system design network within R&D and support related leadership activities when applicable.
RequirementsExperience within OBD
Experience in engine calibration
Experience with engine management systems
Strong technical leadership skills
Good communication skills
Strong documentation skills, including documentation related to certification, legal requirements, and reporting of completed work
Ability to work independently as well as in a team
Experience working cross-functionally with internal stakeholders and suppliers
Fluent English
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8002168-2080506". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9987495