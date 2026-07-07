System Design Leader
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norvion Systems AB i Göteborg
About Norvion Systems AB Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner. Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology. To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are looking for an experienced System Design Leader / System Architect with a strong background in Powertrain and Engine Calibration for a long-term consulting assignment in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Key focus areas
Powertrain system design and technical leadership for core engineering streams
Engine calibration, optimization, and validation activities
OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) strategy implementation and troubleshooting
Development and management of Engine Management Systems (EMS)
End-to-end requirements management and system documentation
Cross-functional collaboration with distributed engineering and testing teams
We are looking for someone with
Solid experience in hybrid or combustion powertrain development and system design
Strong technical expertise in Engine Calibration and Engine Management Systems (EMS)
Proven background in OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) development and calibration
Demonstrated technical leadership capabilities with experience in requirements management
Excellent cross-functional collaboration and communication skills
The legal right to work in Sweden by the assignment start date (visa sponsorship is not available)
Experience with international project environments or readiness for occasional travel would be a strong plus.
Assignment Details:
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (On-site)
📅 Start: 17 August 2026
📆 Duration: Approx. 10 months, with possible extension
Why Choose Norvion? A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
9996003