System Design Engineer within Automotive
2024-03-25
Carabiner is in an expansive stage and we are now hiring for an assignment within electromobility for the automotive industry. Are you an experienced engineer and have worked with battery electric vehicles and looking for a new challenge? Then keep reading!
About the role
The technology transformation in the automotive industry is going at record speed and electronic products have never been as advanced as they are today. Carabiner gives you the opportunity to become a key player in our customers' journey into future product development.
You will be part in a team that includes 20 engineers that works on the traction voltage system. in this role you will work on system design, as well as functional safety and cybersecurity tasks.
As a System Design Engineer, you will drive changes on your own and in collaboration with other system designers. You will map out, define and design the systems in propulsion and traction voltage. You will also work with functional safety for the systems, where you will define the functions, create HARA, safety concepts, TSC's, documentation and technical verification reviews.
Besides system design and functional safety work you will also be part of working on Cyber security processes, where you will go through item definition, damage scenarios and define the risks in the systems.
About you
You are a self-motivated and technology-interested person who is driven by finding new solutions and skills-development. We would like to see that you have at least five years of work experience as a systems engineer or systems designer. You have preferably been working on propulsion systems or traction voltage systems in battery electric vehicles.
You also have:
• An academic degree in Electrical Engineering, Technical Physics, Mechatronics, Computer Engineering or equivalent.
• Knowledge about batteries and battery management systems
• Experience from model-based development in MATLAB or Simulink
• Experience of functional safety (ISO 26262).
Meritorius:
• Experience with autonomous vehicles, vehicle motion control, driver assistance systems or electromobility.
• Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR
• Experience in agile development.
• Experience of ISO 6469 is advantageous
As a person
You have high integrity and appreciates diversity in the workplace. You have strong communication skills, are a reliable team player and comfortable taking the lead when needed. You enjoy collaboration with different stakeholders as well as the freedom and responsibility to act independently. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way.
About us
Carabiner is an engineering company with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer engineering services for development of embedded systems with technological excellence in functional safety, system development and software development.
We strongly believe in empowering and respecting diversity, different perspectives and experiences to reach our goals and create a great place to work. We have a current consultant representation of more than 40% female, a result of our continues work towards a balanced workforce. We believe that this drives equality and fosters a dynamic and inclusive environment both at Carabiner and in our clients' offices.
What we offer
Here at Carabiner, you will join a highly specialized and diverse team and develop your skills in a dynamic working environment, and having fun while doing so. Our homely atmosphere mediates the importance of teamwork and individual contributions.
We at Carabiner believe in investing in our employees, by offering our consultants access to an individual training pot, bonuses, free vacation between Christmas and New Year 's eve and also generous health allowance.
At Carabiner, transparency, job security and fair working conditions for all our employees is of highest priority, therefore, Carabiner is a member of Teknikföretagen and has signed on to the collective agreement with relevant labour unions.
How to Apply and Connect
Is this you? Do not wait with your application! We welcome your application already today but no later then 15th of April, 2024 at the latest.
Apply by sending your CV to career@carabiner.se
. Mark your application with 'System Design Engineer 2024'.
For questions regarding the position please contact our Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert
