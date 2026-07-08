System Design Engineer Specialist (Battery Energy Storage Systems)
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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We are looking for an experienced System Design Engineer Specialist to join an exciting product development program focused on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
This is a unique opportunity to work on next-generation stationary energy storage solutions where you will play a key role in developing the electrical architecture and power conversion systems that connect large-scale battery systems to the electrical grid.
The ideal candidate comes from the energy sector rather than automotive and has extensive experience with electrical power systems, substations, grid connections, or power plants.
Your Responsibilities
As a System Design Engineer Specialist, you will be responsible for:
Designing electrical systems for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
Selecting and evaluating power conversion systems and grid-connected inverters
Designing electrical distribution systems, transformers and grid interfaces
Preparing electrical engineering requirements, schematics and electrical layouts
Defining system architecture and electrical interfaces
Leading system engineering activities throughout the product development lifecycle
Driving concept investigations and evaluating technical alternatives
Integrating deliveries from multiple engineering disciplines
Securing implementation of system and non-functional requirements
Supporting specification, implementation and verification activities
Managing technical interfaces across development teams
Contributing to technical roadmaps and future system architecture
Ensuring quality and readiness before system releases
Coaching and supporting other engineers within the team
Required Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field
8+ years of experience within electrical system design or power systems
Strong experience with stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
Experience with grid-connected inverters and power conversion systems
Significant experience working with:
Electrical grids
Power plants
High-voltage systems
Substations
Utility-scale energy infrastructure
Experience creating electrical schematics and system layouts
Deep understanding of electrical system architecture and integration
Experience leading technical investigations and concept development
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Preferred Background
We believe you have experience from companies such as:
ABB
Hitachi Energy
Northvolt
Siemens Energy
Schneider Electric
GE Vernova
Eaton
Other companies within energy generation, transmission or grid infrastructure
Experience from a start-up or fast-growing technology company is highly valued.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for someone who is:
Self-driven and proactive
Humble and collaborative
Curious and eager to learn
Comfortable taking ownership
Solution-oriented with strong analytical skills
A team player who enjoys working in cross-functional environments
Why Join This Assignment?
Work on cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems
Influence future sustainable energy solutions
Join a highly skilled engineering team
Take a leading technical role in system architecture and electrical design
Hybrid working model based in Gothenburg
Opportunity to work in a fast-paced and innovative environment
If you have a passion for energy systems and want to shape the future of grid-connected Battery Energy Storage Systems, we'd love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07
E-post: kamuran.ertekin@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Component Owner Electrical". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9996764