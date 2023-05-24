System Design Engineer
We are doing something unique in the power industry - our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking technology to customers all over the world!
We are expanding our team and are looking for you who want to be part of the journey to enable grids for the future! We have a friendly, diverse, and multidisciplinary environment. This is a team that you can flourish in and where you are given responsibility as well as large degree of freedom to decide the path of the design and implementation.
Power quality solutions enable system owners to increase capacity in the existing electric power system while improving electrical stability. As a result, more power reaches the customer with a minimal environmental impact and at lower investment costs compared to alternative solutions.
We are flexible regarding the location of this position, depending on your needs it can be either Västerås or Gothenburg.
Are you curious about how you can contribute to develop and deliver this state-of-the-art technology to customers in the global market? Apply today!
Your responsibilities
As a System Design Engineer, your mission will be to define the overall technical solutions and cover several technical areas, which provide great opportunities for varied and developing work.
Your main task will be to work with system design of our plants to assure the highest quality and robustness in our delivery projects and tenders.
You will be in close contact with the other engineering disciplines, sub-suppliers, project managers, customer, and other Hitachi Energy units globally.
You will also have close connection to research and development activities for our complete product portfolio.
Your tasks will include main circuit design of power quality solutions and related design studies as well as possibilities to perform power system studies to verify the plants' performances in our customers' networks.
When you feel comfortable in the role you will have the opportunity to be responsible for the entire System Design's scope in delivery projects and to coordinate all related tasks to ensure we deliver on time and within budget.
Your background
You hold an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Energy Systems or similar with a focus on electrical power engineering, control systems or similar, preferably having work related experience.
You have an interest in and passion for power systems analysis, power semiconductor technology and substation design.
You have several years of experience working as a system design engineer, or similar positions.
You have ability to work independently as well as in a team.
You have good communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself for continuous development in both short and long term.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself?
Last day to send in your application is 2023-06-05. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting managers Maria Lindström, +46 107-38 60 46 maria.lindstrom@hitachienergy.com
and Tomas X Larsson, +46 (10) 7386987, tomas.x.larsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Lederna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
