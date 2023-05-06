System Design Engineer
2023-05-06
We are looking for System Design Engineer with one of our renowned customers in automotive domain.
Requirements
You will be a team member in an agile team working with main topics: In general, the deliverables of the development package delivery for the infotainment and cluster includes:
To create UI elements and work with Instrument Cluster Graphics.
To work and interact UI/UX team at with Agile team setup.
To breakdown of software requirements for coding and function design.
To verify of signals and DOIDs for software baseline and ECUs.
To trace and find solutions of rerouting signals and DOID's for new ECU's. In general, the deliverables of the Strategic and Operational support packages for inhouse services development includes:
To be apart and support the teams development regarding knowledge of Logical design & architecture.
Give training to System Design Engineers at regarding System Weaver.
To create and deliver logical design components and architecture in System Weaver.
Coordinate with other software- and requirements team to complete system design.
To breakdown logical design requirements.
To follow ESA's review and release processes.
To support Function Owner in requirements analysis.
To support Node Owners in parameters and other diagnostics requirements.
To trace and find solutions of rerouting signals and DOID's for new ECU's. Experience at a must:
Experience in System Weaver, SEWS, Canalyzer, AUTOSAR, Automotive diagnostics UDS, Automotive industry and processes, working Agile and Scrum Framework.
