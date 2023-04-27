System design engineer
We are now looking for a Senior Basetech system engineer to strengthen the team. In this role you
will get responsibility for developing and verifying Basetech concepts and secure successful
implementation. You will in this role have a dialogue with component owners and suppliers on
requirement fulfillment and manage deviations.
• Keep updated on standards and Develop and maintain concepts within Basetech (e.g., Ethernet
including time synchronization, software download, network management, diagnostics)
• Provide support internally and to suppliers. Assess deviations.
• Plan, follow up and report progress for Basetech related questions in projects
• Familiar with agile SW development such as task handling and backlogs
Competence:
• Good knowledge of in vehicle electrical systems in general.
• Deep knowledge in communication protocols (e.g. CAN/CAN FD, Ethernet, LVDS, LIN)
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area.
• Experience from relevant tools (e.g., Vector CANalyzer/CANoe)
• Experience from AUTOSAR specifications and architecture, both Adaptive and Classic
• Experience from Linux is meriting
• Experience from Service Oriented Architecture is an advantage.
• Excellent English skills.
