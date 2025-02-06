System Design Engineer - Battery Module
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-06
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Welcome to Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology! We are changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments & regions. Not only will you be working with the coolest technical challenges, but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. The importance of electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System (ESS). At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS - from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
To ESS Section we are now recruiting a System Design Engineer Battery Module for the Module Design Group
The module team is responsible for the development of battery modules and to build world class knowledge in battery module design and related technology areas such as materials, light weight design, electrical components, and cooling. The knowledge building includes the associated manufacturing processes of modules.
As a member of the module team, you will be part of an agile and approachable organization with skilled teams consisting of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly, and open-minded team on your side, together managing tasks you cannot imagine today.
We are working in a cross-functional way from requirement, concept and design, final verification, implementation in production and aftermarket. Together with system responsible and attribute owners you will do breakdown of stakeholders needs into battery module requirements. You will be the component owner of the Battery Module, responsible for the requirement specification and securing that the Battery module developed inhouse and by a supplier meets the requirements and quality targets. You will closely evaluate and communicate around implementation and verification. You will be involved in technical decisions towards projects and suppliers, making sure that we continuously improve the quality.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that loves to develop System designs/components with the customer in focus. You have a broad knowledge and experience of both Electrical and Mechanical development. You need to have a very good understanding of building blocks in a complete battery pack and understand how they impact ESS performace and functionality. Confident in leading technical solution towards suppliers and product teams. We also believe that you feel comfortable of owning and take responsibility of your system and do so with great attitude.
We believe that you have:
• Master of science in Chemical, Physics, Electrical, Mechanical and Materials engineering or equivalent.
• 2-4 years' experience of technical lead, system/component ownership in a battery system.
• 2- 4 years of experience from design & architecture within Energy Storage Systems
• Experience of the battery technologies/systems within the application of electric vehicles
• Experience in breaking down requirement and balancing requirement between stakeholders and technical solution.
• Confident in component ownership and good knowledge of GTT DVP/SIPD process.
It is considered a merit if you have experience within one or several of the following: Experience of working as GCR/Component owner or PME, Cell characteristics, KOLA.
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and work where the future is - developing exciting products at the forefront of our industry.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Hiring Manager - Naima Abdikader, Group Manager Module Design
Email- naima.abdikader@volvo.com
Last Application Date- 21st Feb'2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
