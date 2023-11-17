System Architect Within Driver User Experience
2023-11-17
Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Trucks Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies that support our vision/mission: To provide the driver with a safe, efficient and enjoyable interaction, and ensure a clear vision and a secure feeling.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, and we make our customer operations more efficient.
Who are we?
We are talking about driver user experience, infotainment, camera systems, instrument cluster and much more. We belong to the Driver Interaction & Infotainment organization, part of Vehicle Technology within Global Trucks Technology. We are highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures that want to influence the development of our future products. Teamwork, energy, passion, and respect for the individual are key values for us. We are also actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength based on differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality.
Roles and Responsibilities
To strengthen our organization, we are looking for a system architect with commitment and drive. You love to take on challenges with a true can-do attitude and can work under demanding conditions to create a successful working climate in these situations and evolve the system towards our vision based on today's product. Your daily responsibilities include:
A technical leading role of our infotainment platform (developed in C/C++/Qt/Qml based on embedded Linux, Android and AutoSar)
Working very close to the Software Development Scrum teams, Hardware Development teams, as well as cross-functional concept teams.
Participate in the development of new or enhanced functions from concept to release.
Plan and develop the architectural runway for our product platform, contribute with input to the product roadmaps, to be able to support the growth of new functions and services.
Relevant Experience
This position is about communication, leadership, and collaboration including individual technical knowledge. The ability to quickly grasp new concepts and translate knowledge from a technical to business audience and back, or between technical teams working in different areas, is most important.
You are passionate in complex embedded software products. You have experience in technical leadership and are used to take responsibility. You have been working in an agile organization and have the agile mindset. We expect you to have:
Master's degree in Electronics/Computer Engineering or equivalent education
Minimum 10 years working experience in Embedded Software Development
Experience from working as a System/Software Architect
High competence in communication and networking
Fluency in English both written and verbal
We consider experience from vehicle product development to be a merit.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
For further information, please contact Daniel Jonaker - Group Manager at DUXI Daniel.jonaker.2@volvo.com
