System Architect Specialist
This role focuses on developing detailed, system-level functional specifications and requirements while ensuring they align seamlessly with overall product goals. You will also manage global function objectives and coordinate the responsibilities of various end-to-end function owners
Primary Responsibilities
• Create and maintain system requirements, ensuring they are in line with overarching product-level objectives.
• Identify and recommend suitable components based on their fit with design specifications.
• Support the definition and integration of complete system solutions, addressing both system and product aspects.
• Act as a trusted expert in System Architecture, leveraging extensive education and industry experience.
Leadership and Collaboration
• Lead complex projects and initiatives, guiding teams to achieve successful outcomes.
• Mentor and support team members, fostering professional development and a culture of continuous learning.
• Be an advocate for innovation, serving as a trainer, coach, or mentor within your technical or business domain.
Candidate Profile
• Possess a T-shaped skill set, with deep expertise in a specific area complemented by broad, adaptable skills.
• A minimum of 8 years of relevant professional experience.
Other
This is a full-time position based on-site, approximately 20 minutes from Växjö.
