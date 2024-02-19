System Architect Power Management
2024-02-19
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Roles and Responsibilities
If you a have an interest in electrical- and SW-system architecture, this position includes the architectural responsibility with a great supporting system team with skilled engineers. A structured way of working and communication skills will be great assets in this position. We are responsible for the power management, the electrical power availability for all electrical components, in all our trucks. We target development of an electrical and SW system and that can enable new customer features in the ongoing electrification.
Key work and responsibilities will be:
• Define technical solutions on architectural level for power supply.
• Lead the Road Map work around Power Management
• Perform High Level Concept Evaluations
• Respond on external requests, often about new electrical consumers.
• Initiate Advance Engineering work for areas where new knowledge is needed.
• Including Functional Safety, ISO 26262, in daily work.
Main focus is on enabling electrical features while keeping cost and risks down.
You are expected to drive progress using also the system engineers at the team, as a technical leader, and work with product owners within Power Management as well as other architects and owners for other engineering areas.
Qualifications:
To manage this role, we believe that you are:
• Holding an M.Sc. in electronics, computer science, mechatronics or similar
• Have ~10years of professional experience of automotive development
• Have ~5years of automotive electrical system development
• Are fluent in English, both written and spoken
You should be a fast learner and expect yourself to become a go-to person.
How to succeed
We believe you have a structured way of working and a quality mindset. It is vital to be able to build good relations and collaborate with colleagues globally and therefore we believe that you would have excellent English communication skills. It's also important that you are able to work independently and take own initiatives.
We even expect you to identify improvements in what is already world class trucks!
For further information please contact;
Björn Lundstedt, Manager Power Management. Email- Bjorn.Lundstedt@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
