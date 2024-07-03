System Architect, Business Intelligence & Analytics in Malmö/Linköping
Do you live in Malmö or Linköping? Do you like working with huge amounts of data from different sources and make them come to live used in analytics and machine learning models? Do you like to work with the newest and coolest technologies like Snowflake, cloud computing, advanced analytics, machine learning and Azure? We are now looking for a System Architect in our BI & Analytics department!
About the role
As a System Architect within BI & Analytics you will hold an important role in defining the long-term strategy for BI&A architecture, work hands-on related to lifecycle activities and support our growth in cloud technologies. In the role you will be working together with a team of skilled Data Engineers, Data Analyst and Data Scientist, supporting the company with reports, insights and advanced analytics models.
We are working with data from many different sources like SQL databases, message queues, REST API:s and Google Big query. In the BI & Analytics department we are responsible for connecting data to make actionable insights. We are working agile in scrum teams and with DevOps/DataOps mindset.
The role is significant for our company in our mission making data driven decisions and to help R&D and Operations to create the best possible service and products for our customers. The solutions we build must be of high quality, stable, maintainable and monitored.
What you bring
You are a curious person who thrives in a complex role where you get to have a helicopter view of everything regarding our department. We believe you are a structured person and apply agile methodologies to your work. You have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Essential requirements
* Proven experience as a System Architect or a similar role
* Deep understanding of infrastructure systems and willingness to learn
* Cloud technologies
* Knowledge in working with big data and advanced Data Warehouse solutions
* Solid experience with DevOps and DataOps
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to assess complex IT systems and propose effective solutions
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Desirable experiences
* Snowflake development and administration
* Azure
* Matillion ETL Platform
* Apache NiFi
* Bitbucket/Git
* Dbt
* Linux administration
* Programming languages like Python, Java, Scala and SQL
* Building Docker images and Docker Compose projects
What we offer
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives. Ersättning
