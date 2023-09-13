System Architect
2023-09-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Volvo Cars' development centers around software (SW) and in our next generation vehicles, we take a giant leap into the future by launching a new SW architecture, hosting all the of the in-house developed and integrated SW. Propulsion & Energy is one of six development units within R&D at Volvo Cars where the teams develop state-of-the-art electric drivetrains and energy management.
The Propulsion & Energy unit is located at Gothenburg and includes SW development for EV charging components, motor inverters and power electronics as well as traction batteries. Our department, Software Factory, is an Enabling ART (Agile Release Train) within Electric Propulsion, with the purpose to provide infrastructure for SW development teams to integrate, test, and release SW products in continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) flows. And in your team, we are building the infrastructure for a robust and automated Hardware-in-Loop (HIL) test framework, enabling automated SW testing in a CI/CD flow.
We are looking for our future team members to develop and maintain an architecture for our continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) flows and automated test framework for HIL setups that are intended for software verification on embedded systems. It includes the HIL testing related part of the CI flow, a framework for the creation of test cases and different other tools to making automated HIL testing as capable and efficient as possible. Enabling SW testers to create and execute test suits for software and function verification. These state-of-the art test setups are critical for testing software before the final product is launched. Hence, you will be contributing to delivering new SW products to the cars as efficiently as possible.
Since our team has an enabling function we have a high focus on quality, continuous improvements and creating new innovations for SW testing. Together with your colleagues, you will define and build this architecture supporting our current and future projects. Together with us, you will grow your competence and quickly learn a lot about the latest testing technologies and get the opportunity to create a wide network within the Propulsion & Energy unit and across the whole R&D.
Who are you?
If you are proficient in coding and scripting, test case creation, understand Software Verification cycles, and you want to utilise state-of-the-art methods to create automated HIL environments, you will fit well in this role.
We believe you are motivated by challenging tasks in a complex and innovative environment. Execution of challenging technology development and teamwork is your passion. You enjoy learning from others and sharing your knowledge with your colleagues, and you are social, structured, analytical, and a problem solver, then this opportunity suits you perfectly.
Sounds interesting?
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Neha Mehta at neha.mehta@volvocars.com
. We want your application at the latest September 24, 2023. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted.
You and your skills
Mandatory Requirements:
* M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Software/Data Science, Electrical/Embedded Systems, Electronics or similar
* 2+ Years of experience in Software Development, Verification and Validation
* Proficient in Python
* Relevant experience in HIL or test case development using the dSPACE toolchain.
* Relevant experience in test automation
* Experience from CI/CD
* Fluent in English and can communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders
Meritorious:
* Flask
* SQL
* Working experience in Matlab
* Knowledge in modelling using Simulink
* Knowledge about Electric Motors, Power Electronics and Traction Battery technology
