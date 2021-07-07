System Architect - Afry AB - Elkraftsjobb i Solna

Afry AB / Elkraftsjobb / Solna2021-07-07About the jobOur business area; Connected Products in Stockholm is expanding and we are therefore looking for skilled people to join us and our exciting projects after the summer! Our customers are developing the technology of the future and we are looking for you who have experience within HW related (both mechanics and electronics) and/or Software development projects. Our clients work in various domains such as telecom, industry, security & defense, med-tech and automotive.We are looking for a System Designer with knowledge and experience of HW design. You probably have a degree within electronics, computer science or similar. Within your professional career you have been in involved with both HW and SW design, perhaps you stared as a HW designer and later moved into SW design after a few years.Who are you?You have good knowledge of:HW designEmbedded Linux application and developmentUnderstanding and/or knowledge in C programmingIt's a merit if you have experience of scripting languages such as: shell script, java, php, python. Your personality is important and we very much value that you have a positive attitude and are open to new challenges. You can work independent and in teams on different project and you are confident in talking own initiatives and sharing knowledge.We offerWe are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about technology development? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace with challenging assignments and exciting projects all over the world.The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.Due to summer holidays the recruitment process for this role will commence in August.About the companyAFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.Making FutureVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-07-07MånadslönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15AFRY AB5850712