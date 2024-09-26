System Architect
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-09-26
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
The RAN Service Traffic Control SW Production & DevX is focusing on the infrastructure of tools and services required to develop applications. It consists of design environments, Continuous Integration pipelines (CI flow) and Test Environments, enabling the development teams to deliver quality assured code to be deployed on both native and cloud-based execution platforms. The infrastructure itself is multifaceted, and lower layers are handled and developed in cooperation with and by other organizations within Ericsson to enable reuse and sharing.
Want to be part of the coolest team in Ericsson? Imagine possible!
Is professionalism, respect, perseverance and integrity important - it is for us, the values represent what we stand for as a company, and they guide and inspire us in everything we do.
We are now looking for a Senior Developer in PDU TC Production, with focus on Development Environment and CI machinery. Working with our production system architecture, system studies and where development task and investigation of our flows in operations are a natural part. We are proud to build our Production environment with the same WoW as we do when delivering our product code using a CI/CD DevOps spirit with hardworking system developers with an innovative attitude.
What you will do:
Drive technical studies
Create, drive requirements including participate in development of the module CI machinery
Perform trouble shooting and internal customer support in the CI flows
Drive continuous improvements of CI machinery products and processes
You will drive strategic technical leadership and perform continuous analysis and requirement handling.
Develop competence in technical domain
Extra meriting is experience in:
IT service management
IT operations
Experience as a system architect and technical driver
The skills you bring:
Domain experience: GIT/Gerrit, Jenkins, Cloud technologies, C/C++/Erlang/Python/Perl
Programming experience of at least 5 years
Area of interest: Continuous Integration, Automatic Build, Continuous Delivery and Operation, Docker, Kubernetes
Working with people and networking
Innovating, adapting and responding to change
Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
Location: Linköping, Sweden
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Linköping
Req ID: 754671 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Datalinjen 4 (visa karta
)
581 12 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
8923136