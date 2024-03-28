System Architect
2024-03-28
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Engineering - let's introduce ourselves
At Engineering you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo Cars. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people.
What you'll do
Joining our team at Concept & Architecture means becoming an integral part of the Propulsion & Energy division. Our team has an overall responsibility to secure tracability, systemization and break down of attributes and requirements from the business, ensuring a smooth way of working within the departments at Propulsion & Energy. Your main contribution is to support and guide the departments, thereby secure electric propulsion offers for various vehicles and customer segments.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Breaking down car functions and attributes into tangible requirements for hardware and software components.
* Secure traceability of requirements while reducing complexity.
* Developing reusable solutions to minimize variants.
* Documenting solutions using CarWeaver.
* Deploy improvements of solutions, concepts, methods, and processes.
* Serving as a bridge between the Propulsion & Energy organization as well as towards complete Engineering Operations.
What you'll bring
We are looking for you who likes to be the oil in the machinery! You are a person with an innovative perspective; resourceful and able to take ownership quickly and reliably and have the ability to build through people, listen and coach. You are enthusiastic and truly motivated by creating new solutions together with the cross-functional team. Moreover, you can easily adapt your communication to different stakeholders and take a holistic approach.
Education and Skills
* M.Sc. degree within Software engineering, Mechatronic or equivalent competence with relevant work experience.
* Knowledge within function and system development.
* Knowledge in ISO 26262 and AUTOSAR.
* Understanding of toolchains, CI, HIL work etc.
* Experience in leading system design in automotive environment.
* Excellent presentation and communication skills.
As this is a senior role, we look for you who have a longer experience in this area, at least 6 years.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-11
