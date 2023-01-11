System Architect - Car Service Operations
2023-01-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Operations (CSO) has the purpose to enable an effortless car usage and service experience for both customers and service providers globally.
If you share the passion for creating great customer experience, have an open mindset, thrive on innovative ways of working and want to be part of a true global and agile team, this could be a unique career opportunity for you.
CSO is on a transformation journey switching into new technologies - business models and customer segments - and Service Portfolio play a vital role in making the transformation happen. Service Portfolio is a vital function within Car Service Operations. We support all teams in CSO by providing strategic direction, user insights and creating prerequisites for development of new service solutions. Our solutions and products are essential in enabling maintenance and repair of both Volvo products as well as affiliate brands.
Now we need a new colleague to our team. A Service Architect that will define and compile a common architectural vision and strategy for our future Car Service Operations and prepare the service products, functions and modules interfacing with the car to enable maintenance and repairs.
What you will do
As a Service Architect, you will be part of a cross-functional team together with other Architects, Product Owners and Integration leaders.
You will be responsible for the IT-landscape strategies, identifying core system requirements seen from the user perspective, analyzing and breaking down these requirements to system level platform requirements.
Defining architecture and evaluating solutions for both Front End systems (systems used by technicians) as well as our Back End systems (used to produce service products). As an Architect you will be in a leading technical position with the ambition to create solutions, requirements, clarities, and structures.
The role requires a lot of collaboration with colleagues in the CSO teams, but importantly also with other teams within Digital as well as parts of R&D. It also involves close collaboration with our other affiliate companies/brands inside Geely.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you are an experienced senior Architect, creating strategic blueprints and are used to different types of large and complex software solutions.
You have skills and knowledge about aftermarket systems used in the automotive sector. You are a genuine problem solver with a positive and solution-oriented mindset.
As a person you are known to be a team player and considered as a master of collaboration - smooth moving between different type of users and developers. You are curious and have a great ability to learn from others.
You have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Software, Automotive, Electrical Engineering or equivalent field. Excellent communication skills in English (both speech and writing) are necessary in this position.
Experience and knowledge from working with risk management as well as agile work processes (VCC process is based on SAFE) are meritorious.
Interest and application
Most welcome to connect about this position. If you want to learn more, please reach out to hiring Manager Per-Anders Johansson at pjohan20@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Interview will be held by continuously but please let us know why you think you would be an ideal fit for this role in your application letter!
We want your application in English at the latest 2023-02-02.
