System Architect - Applied Base Tech
2023-11-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
System Architect - Applied Base Tech
We are people who want to make a difference.
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. We're moving towards becoming more of a software-developing company where our products give the drivers a car experience that improves every day. Highlights of the areas in focus are Infotainment, Autonomous drive, and a core system optimized for electric cars. We look for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What is in it for you?
As an Architect of Applied Base Tech, you will play a vital role in driving future solutions and solving the problems in the Base Tech area. Collaborating closely with system architects and other engineering architects. You will work with future programs but also support issues on current platforms. Your insights will directly contribute to a superior experience for our valued customers.
What does "Common Base Technologies" do? We deliver Volvo Cars SW deployment technologies including over-the-air update solutions, in-house developed vehicle platform services, and start and electrical energy management within our vehicles. Cyber security solutions including processes and new wired communications such as automotive ethernet. Complete vehicle diagnostic and data collection solutions. We also develop a vehicle configuration solution, usage authorization of the car, tester communication, and diagnostic client connection solutions.
What will you do?
As a System Architect, you will govern the SW- and Electronics architecture and service-oriented design. You will contribute to defining the systems, functions, modules, and interfaces, validate technology assumptions, and evaluate alternatives. You govern shared computer resources, and you guide and support the development teams to make technical decisions and take on broad responsibility. In the role, you will deploy and deliver improvements in solutions, concepts, methods, and processes. You define modules and their interfaces, allocate responsibilities, and communicate requirements for the program-level design. You will be the connection between functions & disciplines within the Software organization as well as complete Engineering Operations. You will participate in the SW roadmap and take the decision to get there.
This requires you to have a holistic view of the SW platforms in our current and future vehicles.
What do we offer
A position where you will develop yourself by taking the lead for some of many challenging work tasks within our organization related to Inhouse SW development, centralized computing system, over-the-air updates for increased customer value, increased flexibility, and speed in development, continues development and integration. We do this by using the latest technology available on the market through strategic partnerships.
Nice and competent colleagues building up an agile team together with you, with positive mindset and strong momentum forward. A global super interesting company within the automotive business that everybody talks about for the future to come. Products that will positively change the way of living for people while at the same time helping our planet.
We simply offer you a great place to work!
Who you are?
You are a team player with great communication skills and a genuine interest in technology. You can work independently and take necessary actions on your own initiative. You are a motivated person with an analytical and solution-based mindset. Your technical competence and ability to collaborate to navigate complex situations will lead to sound decisions and technical solutions. You need to understand SW architecture in a vehicle and have significant experience in both leading projects and in software development. You are a person with an innovative perspective; resourceful and able to take ownership quickly and reliably as well as having the ability to build through people, listen, and coach. You are enthusiastic and truly motivated by creating new solutions together with the cross-functional teams. We want an experienced problem solver, with a broad knowledge of automotive software development that is a great communicator. As a person you also apply creative thinking to issues and evaluate qualitative and quantitative research data due to your knowledge within function and our toolchains such as CI and HIL work. You have a degree in software engineering like Mechatronic or equivalent competence and have relevant work experience within the area. If you also have experience in leading software development projects then maybe this is the role for you. Ersättning
