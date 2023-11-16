System and SW Engineer at Electromobility
Are you a person who wants to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards a more sustainable environment? We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are adapting and challenging ourselves to be able to develop breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to add value and the best solutions to our customers while being energy-efficient, sustainable, and safer for society. That's the reason we are looking for an experienced software and system engineer.
We also believe you are a curious person and want to go from idea to practice. You will be involved in developing and architecting algorithms, implementing new features, and improving the accuracy of energy consumption calculation.
What do we do?
We belong to Virtual Product Development & Digital Services (VPD&DS) in Electromobility. A dynamic department in the forefront of digital transformation, working with data, simulations & digital twins to provide world-class solutions for electromobility systems and delivering customer values for Volvo business units such as trucks & buses.
You will be part of the Productivity Services team. We are a very diverse team with different genders, nationalities, and areas of expertise. We are responsible to develop and deliver the most advanced energy prediction algorithm. It is a simulation-based framework using several inputs such as: map data, vehicle configuration, weather, charging, auxiliaries load, etc. to calculate the energy prediction of an electric truck (and other propulsion systems). This algorithm can then be used in all phases of the product cycle: development, pre-sales, pre-trip, onboard, post trip, after-sales.
What will you do?
Bringing some of your knowledge and background in software development and system architecture you will collaborate with the team to develop, implement, and deliver all features planned in our roadmap. You will support and help glue together all the pieces that make the energy prediction calculation more accurate as well as coding development. You will also contribute to the section strategy of data usage, by being involved in some strategical projects like digital twins and digital infrastructure.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in the position, you are a team player and have a previous experience in energy management in the automotive industry, python coding, and data domain. You have software development experience working in cross-functional teams. You have a willingness to learn, collaborate, and take responsibility with a can-do attitude. You have a positive attitude, are kind to others, and enjoy being surrounded by energetic people with solution-oriented mindsets. If you want to have fun at work and be productive at the same time, this is the right place for you. Apply here!
Requirements:
BSc in data science, Computer Science, engineering, or equivalents
Previous experience with energy management in the automotive industry or related
3+ years of experience working with SW development
Python language programing skills
Experience of working with relevant technical tools like GitHub, Cloud analytics, SQL, Data Bricks, etc
Experience of working in an Agile environment
Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written
It's a merit to have:
MSc degree in the relevant domains
Experience with MATLAB and Simulink
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions or want to know more about this role.
Hiring Manager:
