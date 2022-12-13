System and Software Test Engineer (m/f) based in Stockholm - 213821
2022-12-13
We create smart innovations to meet the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow. We design and manufacture a complete range of transportation systems, from high-speed trains to electric buses and driverless trains, as well as infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a truly global community of more than 70000 people dedicated to solving real-world mobility challenges and achieving international projects with sustainable local impact.
Join us as a System and Software Test Engineer (m/f) and you'll be looking at a career-defining role based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Purpose of the Job
Test the onboard platforms as per specified requirements, including fault tracing down to the source code not on daily basis, up to HW/SW, subsystem, and system integration.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Track and understand changes in Platform System and SW requirements, system, and SW architecture, Identify associated test. Set up lab environment for testing.
* Prepare, execute, and verify test cases and scripts (C# is a plus), to systematically find faults.
* Run risk-based, scenario-based, and exploratory testing sessions.
* Describe failure and confirm if it is a real error. Identify affected module or subsystems, subunits. Analyse root cause and impact - Trace fault from system level to subsystem level.
* Analyse, update, verify test documentation
Key requirements:
• Master's degree in computer science, Electronics or other equivalent Engineering discipline
* Relevant experience as test engineer manual and automated testing
* Experience in railway industry
* Knowledge and Experience in C/C++/C#, ADA and fault tracing
* Understanding/Knowledge of communication protocols
* Requirements driven development
* Scrum software development
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those under consideration will be contacted.
An agile, inclusive and responsible culture is the foundation of our company where diverse people are offered excellent opportunities to grow, learn and advance in their careers. We are committed to encouraging our employees to reach their full potential, while valuing and respecting them as individuals.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556101-9356)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7254758