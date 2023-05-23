System and Master Data Analyst
The System and Master Data Analyst shall be the key contact person and have a coordinating role in the communication between Karo and IFS and their support team, as well as being the go-to-person regarding the technical solutions in IFS and its integrations to other systems. To achieve this, the System and Master Data Analyst shall provide technical expertise, collect, assess and document solutions and releases, as well as being responsible for ERP user access maintenance.
Tasks and responsibilities
Being the key source/person for knowledge in the ERP system for Karo, ie responsibility for setup and configuration in IFS.
Key contact person for external support team in Sri Lanka (IFS support team - Application Management Support team).
IFS lifecycle management, including updates and new releases.
Collecting improvement initiatives and mapping them to current solution (including feasibility study, cost/benefit assessment, impact assessment).
Jira key user and coordinator.
Facilitate documentation of solution (Making sure we have sufficient documentation of solution, including work instructions).
Incident management together with ERP system supplier and system owner as well as super users.
Identify and implement improvements, automation, and process excellence.
Work closely with the IFS Application Management team, including back up for master data tasks as required.
ERP user access management.
Lead work with integration platform or other way of integrating in best possible ways to other systems to and from the ERP.
Support other projects with touchpoint in the ERP.
Competencies required
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
3+ years of experience in system and master data management.
Technical understanding of the ERP system and how it is integrated with other systems.
Ability to engage and operate multi-functionally.
Ability to make technical assessments of proposed releases and solutions.
Coordinating abilities when working in projects as well as when being the speaking partner between IFS and Karo.
Certification of Scrum Product Owner.
Proficiency in Sinhala language.
Experience working with Oracle and CTOS ERP systems.
Personal characteristics
Self-led and structured in the ways of working, also in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment.
Thrive in setting and optimizing processes.
Clear communication skills that are adapted to the receiver.
Ability to identify and collaborate closely with all relevant stakeholders, and being a team player with a high sense of urgency.
Personal drive for obtaining organizational awareness in order to understand and satisfy business needs. Så ansöker du
