System Analyst within CAD/vPDM
2023-09-07
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Why should you join Scania IT?
Do you thrive in an outgoing and friendly atmosphere, are you unpretentious and happy to share your skills with your colleagues? Then this may be the PERFECT opportunity for you!
Globalisation, digitalisation and mobility are examples of trends that are affecting our business environment. We are increasing our ability to make use of our information assets and utilize new technology. New possibilities enable us to share data with each other, apply machine learning and artificial intelligence. We currently have many challenging and interesting projects ongoing, which include integration of brands within the TRATON group (SCANIA/MAN/VW truck & bus/Navistar) and we are also setting up the process and IT solutions for supporting our business in China.
We offer an inspiring workplace with a global delivery perspective. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support. You will be a part of a highly diverse team where you play an important role in our transformation to a value oriented organization. In addition to an exciting career we offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress. We also think work balance is important and do our best to ensure our employees have a sustainable pace. You should feel challenged and motivated, but you should never feel too pressured or unsafe at work.
The team and your mission
You will be part of a cross-functional development team that works with IT development and support for Scania both locally and globally. We work closely with our customers throughout the system development process, from concept development to implementation and production. The team is responsible for both projects and management of current and future IT services that will support Scania's processes. As a system analyst you will be working to transform business needs into realizable requirements into our CAD/PLM platform. In order to capture the business needs for IT systems, you will be involved all the way from requirement setting to carry out testing, and for that you need architectural understanding. You will also be a key player when it comes to pursuing the improvement work for our internal processes.
Your mindset and skills
We are looking for someone who wants to be part of our agile transformation and enjoys the challenge of getting people and technology to function as a team to achieve optimal results. You are a true team player and you share your knowledge and experience in a natural way. We also believe you are solution oriented and have the ability to see the overall picture as well as the details. At Scania, we work with continuous improvements and we believe you are motivated by challenging our current processes and technical solutions. Furthermore, we believe you have;
• Several years of experience in implementation and customization of any PLM systems on the market or a background as a designer or user of CAD/PLM tools, preferably in large organisations in a global context.
• Good understanding of the systems development process and its life cycle is credited but not essential.
• A degree in computer science or mechanical engineering is credited but not essential.
• Fluency in English.
Application
Kindly apply as soon as possible with CV and cover letter, but no later than 28th of September 2023, since selection and interviews will be held throughout the whole application period. Note that a background check might be conducted for this position. For more information please contact Anna-Carin Markström (Manager), anna-carin.markstrom@scania.com
or Anna Ekeroth (Talent Acquisition Consultant), anna.ekeroth@scania.com
We are really looking forward to your application!
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
