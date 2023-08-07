System Analyst
2023-08-07
Tietoevry is the largest Nordic IT services company providing full life cycle services for both the private and public sectors. Tietoevry aims to capture the significant opportunities of the data-driven world and turn them into lifelong value for people, businesses, and society. We aim to be customers' first choice for business renewal by combining our software and services capabilities with a strong drive for co-innovation and ecosystems.
In this role, you will present and demonstrate both the functional and technical features and provide knowledge of implementing the right solution to the client business.
You will develop our existing customer relationships and drive additional leads and upsell of Oracle OSM/UIM related services in Sweden.
Your contribution and background
We expect you to have hands-on experience from the telco area, preferable as a solution architect with an interest of Oracle Communications solution and/or have earlier experience from implementing or maintaining these applications.
It's a great advantage if you as well have been involved in selling or defining implementations of Oracle solutions. We expect you to be a highly accountable consultant working at the intersection of business and technology.
You can advise, influence, and drive projects. We think you can develop our existing customer relationships and drive additional leads and upsell of Tietoevry services.
You have good presentation skills and can demonstrate both the functional and technical features and can advise the right solution to the client business.
We offer you the chance to make a difference. You will have opportunities to create new IT solutions, services, and products that benefit not just your customers' businesses but all of society. Whether the project is related to energy, manufacturing, telecom, or the finance industry, your work will be meaningful to thousands of people.
At Tietoevry, you'll help create business solutions for today's problems as well as for the challenges of the future. You will work together and collaborate globally with Tietoevry near-shore and off-shore teams. By joining our team, we offer you to grow and create your career path.
Tietoevry is recognized to give good flexibility to balance your private life and career. Join us and be part of the success As a part of our Oracle Consulting team we offer you an international environment and opportunities to learn and develop yourself. With us, you will be at the forefront of emerging businesses and technology, exchanging ideas with the best professionals.
Did you get inspired?
Apply and be part of our success!
