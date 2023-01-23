System Analysis Engineer - Swdl
2023-01-23
We are looking for a System Analysis Engineer to the Software Download (SWDL) team for our client within the automotive industry here in Gothenburg. You will become a member of an agile development team with great team spirit working according to SAFe. The team is responsible for designing and verifying Software Download technologies. In this position, you will need to network and build relationships with various departments within the client's premises.
Responsibilities:
• Working with SWDL system testing activities and test automation updating test cases, methods, strategies, tools & processes.
• Working together with the implementation teams, suppliers and other internal departments for knowledge sharing.
• Support the SWDL technology development for the complete SWDL system and electronic control units (ECU) regarding both SW & HW.
Skills required:
• You are skilled at relationship building and can easly build and maintain a network.
• You are curious, helpful, driven and you get things done.
• Flexible with a high focuson delivering quality
• Excellent communication and documentation skills
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• You have a positive attitude and are a team player.
• M.Sc or B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent
• Experience with Automated SW testing and CI/CD
• Knowledge of distributed electrical systems and electrical architecture
• Skilled in tools such as; Canalyzer/CANoe, Wireshark, Android/Linux tools, Python
• Skilled in writing automated test cases on higher test levels
• Swedish driver's license B and plus if you have C/CE as well
• ISTQB Certification
Experience Required:
• Used to the agile wow
• Experience in SWDL / bootloader development, diagnostics and Ethernet communication.
• Experience in VIDA & VCATS tools is a plus
• Experience in embedded software development (C++)
• Diagnostics, SWDL, OTA, NM, Network Communications
Additional info:
