System Administrator to Antaros Medical
2023-09-13
Do you find it exciting to work with IT-systems and system administration, as well as being involved and lead various IT-related projects? Would you like to work as a System Administrator in a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through ground-breaking imaging? A place that is constantly moving forward, with great science, great people, and an informal atmosphere? Do you enjoy reaching goals in a fast-paced environment through teamwork and collaboration? If this ticks your boxes, you should continue reading.
At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering imaging methodologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), to design and deliver clinical studies for decision making and differentiation in drug development.
We value competence and development as well as ideas and solutions. Relations and trust are keys to success, and it is equally important for us to have fun while doing a meaningful job. We currently have around 130 employees working at our offices in Sweden in Gothenburg, Uppsala and Malmö, as well as a newly established subsidiary in the US, and we are continuously growing and developing.
As a part of our growth journey, we are looking for a System Administrator for system management. The position will ideally be positioned at our office in Uppsala or Gothenburg.
As a System Administrator, you will handle internal systems including Office 365, Azure Active Directory, hosted systems and cloud applications. You will be responsible for our system life cycle management process and be part of IT-related projects supporting the company's digitization and expansion.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• System life cycle management
• Initiate and implement system and process improvements as well as run and participate in IT system and IT security-related projects
• System implementation, patch management, security management
• IT and system related support
Additional responsibilities could include:
• IT system-training of internal staff
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you have gained initial technical skills from education and/or from work experience including system management, administration, and development. You can work both independently as well as interact with others in a supportive IT-function.
As a person, you are service-minded and have an analytical ability to approach and solve IT-related problems of a different character, by being proactive and taking own responsibility. You have further a clear sense of details and enjoy working with focus and structure.
Requirements:
• At least 2 years work experience of system administration, system development, and/or IT help desk
• Proficiency in Azure AD/Office365 and Powershell
• Solid knowledge of PC/Windows environment
• Proficiency in IT and Information Security practices
It is perceived as beneficial if you have post-secondary education of IT, for instance, in applied systems science, or hold an equivalent education from a related field.
Meritorious:
It is further meritorious if you have experience in network equipment (Fortinet, HP), database management, public clouds, system requirements management, validation and testing.
In addition, we perceive it as an advantage if you have work experience from the medical industry, with knowledge of ISO27001, GAMP, and ITIL.
Are you interested?
We are happy to hear! Please submit your application via this link with a short personal letter (in English) and your CV included, no later than October 15th, 2023. Interviews are held continuously during the advertisement period.
For more information about the position, please contact Johannes Carlsson, VP IT, +46 73 917 86 50.
The recruitment is for permanent employment.
We only accept applications via our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is handled by Antaros Medical.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have recently opened a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com
