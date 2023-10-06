System Administrator IT
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
PLM System Administrator IT
Are you ready to take the next step, develop your maintenance skills and work in an international environment with a global perspective?
As PLM System Administrator IT you will have the opportunity to influence and be part of a constant developing organization. You will have an opportunity to influence the maintenance area and how we could work more efficient and quality driven.
Your team
We offer a workplace with colleagues from different parts of the world, where cultures and perspectives meet and work together to achieve common goals. The IT support that we offer our business has a significant role in the development and digitization of our working methods and products. As a system administrator IT you will be part of an application maintenance team improving our deliveries and stability of our applications for our users.
At PLM Solutions (Product Lifecycle Management), we are responsible for both development, maintenance, and support of the PLM environment for the main part of our divisions within Epiroc. We are responsible for applications such as Teamcenter, Creo and AutoCAD. Currently there are more than 2,300 users in our applications globally, in time zones from Japan to the United States. Our responsibility includes support and maintenance as well as continues improvements and developing new functionality based on the operational requirements.
Your mission
As PLM System Administrator IT you will have the opportunity to work within a skilled maintenance team and have daily contact with our support team and our project managers and occasionally our end users. In our mission you are responsible for performing daily maintenance activities, responding, and solving third line support tickets and package and deploy new functionality of our applications. You will work with system administration which include monitoring, data clean up, writing and running scripts. You will also perform service window tasks and tests along with deploy of new functionality.
Furthermore, you will manage incident handling, troubleshooting and problem-solving and being part of the constant development of efficient ways of working. To manage infrastructure management and performance testing will also be part of the work.
Your profile
To succeed within this role, we believe that you are a person who enjoys working in teams and having the drive to work hands on. Your work is influenced by innovation and devotion. You have great interpersonal and communications skills which reflects on your ability to collaborate. You are self-motivated in your work and enjoy working in a multicultural environment.
You have an academic background within IT and 5+ years of Teamcenter administration preventive maintenance activities along with several years of experience in the Teamcenter domain and PLM. As our corporate language is English, verbal and written communication skills in English is required. We believe you have knowledge and experience of Engineering, Manufacturing, Service, Classification and Product Configuration modules as well as workflows, configuration, data model and access models.
Location and other terms
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
With a strong commitment to employee development and a track record of success, Epiroc is the perfect choice for those seeking a stable employer in uncertain times. Whether you're just starting your career or looking to make a change, Epiroc provides a supportive and dynamic work environment that fosters growth and success.
We offer a diverse and collaborative work environment, global career opportunities, personal development through Epiroc University, community involvement, and a comprehensive benefits package. Additionally, Epiroc offers a hybrid workplace, allowing for greater flexibility and work-life balance. Don't let uncertainty hold you back - join Epiroc and enjoy a fulfilling career path.
Application and contacts
Epiroc is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds. To apply, submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and how you'll thrive in this role by 2023-10-30.
We review applications continuously and the position could be filled before the last application date. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions regarding the position, please contact recruiting manager Daniel Borg, PLM Application Maintenance Manager External, daniel.borg@external.epiroc.com
