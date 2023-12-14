Symbrio is looking for a Sales Executive!
About the job:
This position is a direct recruitment, meaning the recruitment process occurs through Bravura, and you are employed directly by the Symbrio.
About the company:
Symbrio is an IT company that offers products and services with the aim of streamlining our customers' purchasing and invoice management process. We are one of the Nordic region's leading providers of a cloud-based purchasing and invoice management system that supports the entire Source-to-Pay process. The system is well established and market leader in its niche.
We are currently 29 employees and have an office in Södermalm in Stockholm. Symbrio has participated in and won quality awards in "Great Place to Work" which ranks Sweden's Best Workplaces. Today, the company is part of the Lumine Group.
Lumine Group (www.luminegroup.com) acquires, strengthens, and c growths communications and media software businesses. At Lumine Group, we believe in the long-term success of your business. We use best practices to empower teams with the knowledge and expertise to make the best decisions for their business. We operate with an entrepreneurial spirit -- we embrace critical thinking, innovation, and constant learning. At Lumine Group, we are optimistic, we look ahead motivated by seeing our companies succeed. The future is bright.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Sales Executive, you will drive sales of our internally developed systems tailored specifically for the installation industry. Symbrio is an IT company offering products and services designed to streamline procurement and invoice management processes. Established in 2000, Symbrio has built extensive expertise and experience in efficient procurement and invoice management within the installation industry field.
In this role, you will actively nurture and drive Symbrio's Lead pipeline by engaging potential customers, working with prospects, and guiding them through the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to closing. Meeting Sales quotas will involve effective planning, relationship building, pipeline generation, and sales process follow-ups.
You'll be part of a close-knit team of 29 colleagues based in the Stockholm office. Additionally, you'll collaborate with two colleagues in sales and report to the Head of Sales. We are seeking an energetic and communicative individual with the ability to build trusting relationships with both customers and colleagues.
Responisbilities:
• Actively hunt for new business relationships and new accounts within the installation industry
• Develop, forecast, manage, and close sales of Symbrio's solutions
• Track and report the sales process in our CRM
• Be an integral part of Symbrio's team by bringing potential customer feedback to the organization and ensuring that customers' wishes are translated into product development
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
You are a social, team-oriented individual with a winning spirit who thrives on taking initiative. Your strength lies in excellent communication skills, being fluent in both English and Swedish. Proficiency in German or Finnish would be an added advantage.
Previous experience:
• A few years of experience in sales, preferably in the SaaS business
• You are used to interacting with senior management and system users
• Experience in purchasing and invoice management systems or work experience in the installation industry is a plus
Other information:
