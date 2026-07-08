Swim Resolution Engineer
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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About Norvion Systems AB Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are looking for an experienced SWIM Resolution Engineer for an automotive software consulting assignment in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Key focus areas
Identify, analyze, and resolve technical issues during vehicle testing
Work closely with distributed engineering and development teams in Europe and China
Support software verification, validation, and component-level activities
Conduct deep root cause analysis and help implement sustainable system solutions
Track, manage, and report test progress, risks, and findings to project stakeholders
Support on-site software validation during testing workshops or engineering expeditions
We are looking for someone with
4+ years of solid experience in automotive embedded systems or automotive testing
Strong background in software verification, system validation, and issue tracking
Proven expertise in issue analysis, defect isolation, and deep root cause analysis
Hands-on proficiency with automotive development tools such as CANoe and CANalyzer
Fluent Mandarin Chinese and English communication skills to bridge international engineering teams
A valid Swedish driving licence (B-körkort) for vehicle-level testing and engineering support
The legal right to work in Sweden by the assignment start date (visa sponsorship is not available)
Prior experience working in cross-border projects with European and Chinese stakeholders would be a strong plus.
Assignment Details:
📅 Start: 1 August 2026
📆 Duration: Approx. 6 months
🌍 Travel for workshops or expeditions may be required
Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9997470