Swedish to Finnish Translator - a part time job
Axon Profil AB / Språkvetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla språkvetarjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axon Profil AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Axon is an international e-commerce company using technology and innovation to simplify business purchases of promotional products. From our headquarters in Stockholm, we are selling in nine European countries, and in our office, the same number of languages are spoken. We are a young, dynamic and fast growing company leading the development in our industry.
Do you have a first class Finnish language in writing? Do you understand Swedish? Are you looking for a part time job 3-10 hours every week? If yes, then you are the one we are looking for!
Who you are:
• You have a first class Finnish language.
• You understand Swedish.
• You are positive, accurate and efficient.
• You are looking for a part time job 3-10 hours a week.
What we offer:
• A developing position that gives you space for your own responsibility in a young and fast growing e-commerce company
• Work 100% from home
• A long term position
As our Finnish translator at Axon you have a key role in the company and we want you to grow with us!
What you will do:
• Translate texts on our website from Swedish to Finnish
• Translate our newsletters Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28
E-post: career@axonprofil.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Photographer". Arbetsgivare Axon Profil AB
(org.nr 556709-1979), http://www.axonprofil.se
Hälsingegatan 49 (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7365015