Swedish & English Speaking Customer Care Specialist
2023-11-07
We are looking for a Swedish & English Speaking Customer Care Specialist for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Looking for more than a job?
A job with purpose is more than a job. Creating the kind of positive change that the company is planning will need the skills of the world's most capable people. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to affect your future and that of millions of others in ways you may never have thought possible.
Customer Care is an enthusiastic, dynamic organization within our company, providing consumers world-class customer care by engaging them with the products, services, and offers. Care is spearheading the company's fast transformation, building high-quality, long-lasting relationships directly with consumers. As they accelerate the online business, turning our site into a fully-fledged online sales channel, Customer Care plays an essential role in supporting consumers as they learn about and shop for cars.
What you'll do
To keep up with the company's bold ambitions to go electric and online, Customer Care is expanding all over the world, and developing the service offering. This will allow them to use new technology to meet consumers' expectations, delivering personal, effortless, and respectful experiences. To succeed, we need the right talent, and that is where you come in!
The company is now recruiting for several Customer Care Specialist vacancies as they are transitioning from a wholesale model to direct sales and consumer support. The roles will be based at the headquarter in Gothenburg.
As Customer Care Specialist, you are responsible for consistently delivering an outstanding, personal customer experience addressing the needs of current and future consumers across the shopping and ownership journey. As a brand ambassador, your consumer-facing role is crucial in supporting the mission to improve the society we live in and bring the brand promise to life.
You will communicate with consumers based on their needs primarily via phone, but also via chat and email, to understand their inquiry and communicate a viable solution with a high service level.
To be able to provide timely support to the consumers we are open every day, all year round and work in shifts spanning between mornings, evenings, and weekends. We are a company who values the personal collaboration, communication, and creative environment that arise from being physically present at the office together with the colleagues. That is why the primary place of work is the office.
What you'll bring
As the company is in a phase of transformation, they are looking for someone with a flexible approach and a doer-attitude, who enjoys working in a high-pace, efficient manner in a constantly changing environment. Business can sometimes be unpredictable where they quickly need to adapt to different situations. Therefore, problem-solving skills is in focus for this role as you will need to identify, understand, and analyze the consumers' inquiries and offer guidance and sustainable solutions. Being solution-oriented will be of great help in handling various inquiries and issues, and you actively seek out opportunities for learning and growth as part of your journey at the company!
The company puts great emphasis on the employees' development. Therefore, coaching, tests, and a solid knowledge about the company's products or services will be included as a base in this role. As specialist, you need to be well-educated on the company policy, processes, and systems to provide correct and relevant information to the consumers. Being an expert in your area will enable you to offer qualified support and answer the consumers' questions in a trustworthy way.
As specialist, you need to have great collaboration skills. You work effectively within a team and possess the ability to cooperate with other teams, colleagues, and departments within the company to find the best solutions for the consumers - and through that contribute to an improved customer experience.
Finally, the company is looking for you who:
Builds trust by being empathetic toward the customer's issues and attentive to their needs
Have experience of dealing with customer complaints and critique in a professional manner while keeping a positive mindset
Have great communication skills, both orally and written
Are fluent in Swedish and English and can communicate without hindrance, orally and written
Values and respects punctuality to be ready for your shifts at the office in Torslanda
The company - Driving change together
The company's continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, they are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At the company, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
By 2025, they aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as they create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is to 6 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Application deadline: 2023-12-07
This is a full-time position.
Gothenburg
