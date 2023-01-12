Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or Finnish speaking customer support agent
2023-01-12
First Line Support Agent
We 're looking for a Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish speaking customer support agent to our client located in Kista.
Role description:
The First Line Agent is the first representative with whom a customer contacting the support will be communicating, and in most cases also the person who will provide the response to the customer's inquiry or resolve the customer's issue.
In case an issue cannot be resolved by the agent, the agent is to properly escalate the matter to ensure that the issue is resolved.
The agent may also be assigned to perform additional tasks at the discretion of site management.
The assignments of a First Line Agent in the Support include:
• Handling incoming inquiries from customers and end users via telephone, chat and e-mail, related to the products in matters such as technical support, service information and registration as well as product specifications and pre-sale information.
• When assigned, making outbound calls to customers and end users in matters including surveying customer satisfaction and gathering additional information for service reports .
• When assigned, performing other back-office tasks, such as RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) registration and translations.
Requirements
• Fluency - written and oral - in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian or Finnish. Fluency in more than one Scandinavian language is highly desired.
• Fluency - written and oral - in English.
• Professional in manners as well as written and oral communication.
• Good level of PC knowledge in terms of Office applications and general computer usage as well as troubleshooting.
Access: Immediately
Employment: Full time or part time
Work hours: Monday-friday 08-17
