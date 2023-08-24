Swedish Class Assistant and After School Care Staff
We are currently seeking someone for the role of Swedish Class Assistant for our students from 6th to 9th grade and After School Care assistant for our students from 1st to 3rd grade.
At the International School of Kungsholmen, we have students who hail from all corners of the globe. This results in a diverse group of students with a variety of Swedish language abilities.
In your role as Swedish class assistant, you would:
Assist the Swedish language class teacher in creating a dynamic and interactive learning environment for students.
Support students in their language acquisition journey by providing guidance, practice, and additional help as needed.
Foster a positive and inclusive classroom atmosphere where every student feels encouraged and valued.
When school lessons are over, you would join our After School Care team by:
Leading and supervising after-school care activities, ensuring the safety and well-being of children at all times.
Planning and organizing engaging, age-appropriate activities that promote creativity, learning, and teamwork.
Maintaining open communication with parents/guardians, providing updates on students' progress and well-being.
Qualifications:
Fluency in Swedish is required.
Previous experience working with children in an educational or childcare setting is preferred.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Patience, adaptability, and a genuine passion for working with children.
Organizational skills to plan and execute engaging after-school activities.
Ability to work collaboratively as part of a team.
If you're excited about this opportunity to make a difference in children's lives, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and your motivation for applying. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-23
