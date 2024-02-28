SWE Credit Risk Underwriter
2024-02-28
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Care by Volvo is a unique premium subscription service that we are developing, and by that shaping the future of the automotive industry. We have one clear aim - to give our consumers back more time to do the things they love. Welcome to a completely new way of accessing a car, where a hassle-free, flexible monthly subscription is all you need. We are looking for a truly passionate product and brand ambassador for Care by Volvo leasing model within our online business, to join our growing team based at Volvo Cars in Stockholm. Using your underwriting capabilities, you will enable us to unlock ways to drive positive change and growth within customer onboarding.
In this role you will report to the Head of Underwriting Operations, within Credit Risk.
What you'll do
Join our dynamic team as a Credit Risk Underwriter and play a key role in assessing applicants seeking products from us in alignment with our policies and procedures. You will be assessing consumer applications primarily within our Swedish market, while also expanding across our other European markets. Embrace the opportunity to be part of a digitally-driven underwriting process, where your expertise will shape our customer experience and operational efficiency.
Key duties include:
* Reviewing and assessing applications from prospective customers, ensuring compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements.
* Conducting thorough KYC/AML, Credit, Fraud, and Regulatory checks as part of our underwriting processes.
* Analyse supporting documentation provided by applicants to make informed decisions.
* Utilise digital case management tools proficiently to manage underwriting tasks efficiently.
* Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to constantly enhance processes and improve our overall customer experience.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with operations and local sales teams to ensure seamless collaboration.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for ambitious people with significant drive! We need problem solvers, initiative takers, people that see opportunities and potential to improve. You should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Volvo to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Volvo we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so.
Key qualifications:
* Knowledge of underwriting principles in both B2C and B2B contexts.
* Proficiency in verbal and written communication in both English and Swedish is required. Fluency in Norwegian, German and/or Dutch is considered a strong plus.
* Exceptional attention to detail and a proactive, self-starting attitude.
* Proven track record of identifying opportunities for process improvement and taking ownership of implementing changes.
* Strong computer literacy, including proficiency with internet usage, computer applications, and web-based tools.
* Demonstrated ability to think creatively and approach challenges with an open mind.
* Capability to collaborate effectively within a team environment and independently.
* Self-motivated with a drive to exceed personal and team objectives.
* Ability to understand diverse needs and solve problems holistically.
* Strong inclination towards innovation and a proactive approach to task completion.
* Preferred experience in motor finance underwriting.
* Minimum of 1 - 2 years of customer service experience or a university education with a focus on finance, economics, or business.
