SW Tester - Automotive ECU Networks
Blue Eye AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for mid level 4-7 years experienced Software Tester with Automotive electronics bus system testing background to work in a team that is responsible for test activities for different nodes such as Steering, Brakes etc.
Our client is a leading electric mobility technology and solutions company that is member of renowned car brands in Sweden and worldwide.
Tasks
• Develop the test environment for the specific node.
• Develop test specifications.
• Execute SW testing for steering node. Working close together with our test leader &
suppliers.
• Report SW testing to Test Lead Engineer.
• Participate in test activities for other areas when needed.
• Support all trouble shooting related to the node.
• Close collaboration with the other team members - SW node owner, Function Owners, SWI
coordinator.
Qualifications
Must Have: Min 4 years experience of CANoe, CANalyzer and diagnostic tools for vehicle bus systems (FlexRay, Ethernet and CAN) are required as well as basic knowledge of C++/Python
and the standard office programs.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
According to market standards Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/7". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Jobbnummer
7669395