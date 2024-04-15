SW Test Engineer Infotainment
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Software Test Engineer Infotainment.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-05-06. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
As an Infotainment SW test engineer, you are responsible for the verification of parts of the Infotainment systems as within Enabling Platform Verification Department, Feature Verification Team. The team consists of three main areas of responsibility; verification in domain and subsystem within Infotainment, Motion and ADAS. The teams focus is on sub-system as well in vehicle and function verification and delivers tested and reported SW into Integration activities.
Be a part of executing the verification plans within EPV area.
Execute the verification work in sub areas in the daily test activities in the Infotainment test team
Involvement in the execution of testing for E2E
Reporting test progress to the Test leader onwards to System team validation for the Infotainment verification area and project team. Also identify and escalate verification risks to management.
Contributing to a culture of improvement and encourage colleagues to implement improvements to increase effectiveness and efficiency.
Qualifications
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Minimum B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar
Experience of Automotive & Infotainment embedded systems development
Relevant experience of the infotainment Test & Verification area.
Technical abilities within measurement and requirement systems
Deep knowledge in Requirement based testing, System Weaver tool knowledge an advantage
Deep knowledge in execution of and creation of test cases
Experience of agile test methods is an advantage
ASPICE understanding is an advantage
ISO26262 understanding is an advantage
Drivers licence B
Personal attributes
High communication skill and high collaboration ability
Ability to drive, motivate and convince.
Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
