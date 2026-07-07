SW Test Engineer ECU
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norvion Systems AB i Göteborg
About Norvion Systems AB Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are looking for a motivated SW Test Engineer with experience in embedded software and automotive ECU testing for an exciting long-term consulting assignment in Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are passionate about embedded systems, software validation, and automotive technologies, we'd love to hear from you.
Key focus areas
Embedded software verification and validation across ECU environments
Designing, executing, and managing manual and automated test cases
HIL / SIL testing, simulation setups, and test environment configuration
Automotive diagnostics and network communication validation using CAN & LIN
Python scripting for test automation and test framework optimization
Root cause analysis, defect reporting, and troubleshooting on vehicle or ECU benches
We are looking for someone with
Experience in embedded software verification, validation, and ECU bench testing
Strong proficiency in Python scripting for test automation and framework optimization
Hands-on experience with automotive tools such as CANoe, CANalyzer, and INCA
Practical knowledge of HIL / SIL simulation environments and Automotive Diagnostics
Solid understanding of vehicle network communication protocols, specifically CAN & LIN
Excellent problem-solving skills for root cause analysis and comprehensive defect reporting
The legal right to work in Sweden by the assignment start date (visa sponsorship is not available)
A Master's degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or a related field is preferred.
📅 Start: 31 August 2026
📆 Duration: Approximately 12 months
Why Choose Norvion? A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
9996010